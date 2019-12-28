WoW Battle for Azeroth: The Visions of N'Zoth patch arrives in January with a new Raid

Share it:

Several months after the announcement, Blizzard Entertainment has finally revealed the release date of Visions of N'Zoth, update of World of Warcraft which will conclude the cycle of additional content for Battle for Azeroth pending the launch of the new Shadowlands expansion.

"The events of the Eternal Palace have prepared the release of the Ancient God N'zoth from the prison created by the Titans, and an ancient corruption has spread over Azeroth", reads on the official website. Starting from January 15th, you will be called to return to Uldum and the Valley of Eternal Spring to deal with the corruption of N'zoth in new Assaults, witness new Horrifying Visions, recruit two new Allied Races, the skilled Vulpera (Horde) and the ingenious Meccagnomi (Alliance ), and more.

A week after the release of Visions of N'Zoth will also kick off Ny'alotha, the Awakened City, a new 12-boss raid set in the heart cloaked in the Void of the ancient Black Empire, which will accompany you to the direct confrontation with N'zoth, in a battle that will decide the fate of Azeroth. This is the complete calendar of the raid:

January 22 – Normal and Heroic mode

January 29 – Ny'alotha Mythic and Raid Finder – Wing 1 (Vision of Destiny)

February 12 – Raid Finder – Wing 2 (Halls of Devotion)

February 26 – Raid Finder – Wing 3 (Gift of Meat)

March 11: Raid Finder – Wing 4 (Open Eyes Dream)

Shortly after the release of Visions of N'zoth the Battle for Azeroth season 4, which will offer a new seasonal affix in Mythic expeditions with Keys of Power, updates to rewards and news for PvP. Another great year is expected for World of Warcraft, since the new Shadowlands expansion is also expected in 2020.