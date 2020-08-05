Entertainment

Wotakoi reaches 10 million printed copies, a special episode of the anime is coming

August 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
A few hours ago, the Japanese publishing house Ichijinsha confirmed that Wotakoi – Love is complicated for otaku, the famous Fujita manga, has reached the impressive milestone of 10 million copies in circulation. To celebrate, the arrival of a special volume, an unpublished episode of the anime and much more has been confirmed.

At the top of the article you can take a look at a video starring i anime voice actors, committed to analyzing some of the most important scenes that occurred in the manga and to celebrate the milestone. At the bottom there is also a poster created for the occasion. The manga had reached 9 million copies printed in January 2020.

Also, in Volume 9 of the manga (available today in Japan) it was revealed that a variant of Volume 10 will be published to celebrate the occasion, arriving in 2021. The special version of the tankobon will include a CD with the second special episode of the anime, which apparently will see Naoya and Ko as protagonists. We remind you that at the moment the TV series is composed of 11 episodes and an OVA, entitled "Sore wa, ikinari otozureta = koi" (It appeared suddenly and it was immediately love).

And what do you think of it? Are you happy? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we remind you that Wotakoi's manga is distributed in Italy by Planet Manga, and that the first three volumes are currently available.

