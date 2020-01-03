Entertainment

Wotakoi celebrates an important milestone, over 9 million printed copies

January 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Japanese publishing house Ichijinsha confirmed, through the PV visible at the bottom, the demolition of the wall of the 9 million copies printed by the manga of Fujita "Wotakoi – Love is complicated for otaku". The series is recently available in Italy thanks to the efforts of Planet Manga.

In case you didn't know it, we remind you that the manga is currently in the sixth year of serialization and that the synopsis reads as follows: "Narumi, an employee who hides that she is a fan of the yaoi genre, changes jobs and finds her charming childhood friend Hirotaka, who is however a video game otaku. They decide to go out together, but being both otaku, they have strange habits, and the relationship is far from easy". The work currently has 7 tankobons available, with an eighth expected for the generic 2020.

The success of the work led to the creation of a 2018 anime series produced by A-1 Pictures (Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Sword Art Online, Erased) is currently available on Amazon Prime Video. In addition, the first live-action adaptation, directed by Yuichi Fukuda and distributed by Toho.

And what do you think of it? Are you a fan of Fujita's work? Let us know with a comment! In case you missed it then, we remind you that a special Ova from Wotakoi was published last March to coincide with the release of Volume 7.

