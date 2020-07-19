Worms Armageddon updates 21 years after publication

Share it:

We are now well accustomed to continuous game updates. However, unless they are gods live service, it is really very difficult to see a new update one / two years after its publication.

For this reason it has a certain effect to discover that Worms Armageddon, a 1999 game that at the dawn of the new millennium put a strain on the friends of the old guard's gamers, has just received a new update. Quatta quatta, last Friday Team17 released a real major update (3.8), which enriched the classic with many new features and a long series of bug fixes (well 370)!

Additions include the introduction of In Window mode, by RubberWorm (a popular mod that most geeks can use to modify the physics of the game) and over 70 new settings that can add a lot of pepper to the matches. For example, there is an option that allows worms to fire more than once during the turn. Despite all these news, Worms Armageddon is still compatible with Windows 95! A really special way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the series, no doubt about it.

We take this opportunity to remind you that at the end of the year Worms Rumble will be released on PlayStation 4, PS5 and PC: it will be the first exponent of the series with a real-time combat system and a battle royale mode!