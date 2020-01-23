'World War Z 2' could arrive sooner or later

Share it:

One of the most rugged films of recent years has been 'World War Z'. The adaptation to the big screen of the bestseller of Max Brooks on a zombie apocalypse counted from the beginning with the support of Brad Pitt, who would not only star in it, but also produce it with his producer Plan B.

But several production delays and shooting problems lengthened this for years, in addition to bulking its budget to almost 200 million. Luckily, the movie was a blockbuster, raising about 600 million dollars at the international box office. A sequel was the next logical step, and for that, Plan B first contacted J.A. Bayonne But the Spanish director, embarked on many projects, left 'World War Z 2' to devote himself to 'Jurassic World: the fallen kingdom'. So Plan B opted for David Fincher, but the complicated agenda of both the director and Brad Pitt were delaying production until, in 2019, it was canceled.

But, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, producers Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner, two thirds of the Plan B producer, it seems that they have not tired the zombie universe they created with the first installment and leave the door more than open for a future sequel.