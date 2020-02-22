World War III and invasion of Mexico! Mhoni Vidente gives his predictions for December

Share it:

Mhoni Seer revealed his predictions for the month of December in Mexico and worldwideHowever, their forecasts are not good and predicts bad times for all nations.

THE THIRD WORLD WAR

North Korea will go to war again with South Korea; Both will be measuring their military strength. Nevertheless, Kim Jong-un not only will it seek conflicts with its neighboring country, it will also provoke other nations to start the third World war.

He will be looking for ways to be provoking different countries: China, Japan, Russia and the United States. ”

For his part, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, wants to come to Mexico and the countries of Latin America to expand its power

NATURAL PHENOMENA

The pythoness assured that extreme cold will be recorded, as they had not felt for 500 years and will have a duration of two months. Because of the weather, it will also snow in new places.

Over the earthquakes, he said that they will be presenting all over the planet, however, the most affected countries will be Italy Y Russia.

LATIN AMERICA

Since Bolivia they will seek to arrest Evo Morales, for that reason the former president he will leave Mexico and will hide in Cuba or Venezuela. Peace in your home country will arrive until March of next year.

In Chile protests and war on the streets will continue, to seek new elections; while the president of Colombia, Iván Duque Márquez, will resign after an attack that will be in the Latin American country.

INVASION OF MEXICO AND DONALD TRUMP

The president of U.S, Donald Trump, He will continue his war against Latin Americans, especially Mexicans. Mhoni Seer explained that The president is very upset with Mexico, for the asylum granted to Evo Morales.

On invasion of our country, detailed that Trump he will use the excuse of the cartels, which he has just declared as a terrorist, to enter Chihuahua, Tamaulipas, Sonora Y New Lion.

Similarly, he will send undercover people and soldiers; apart from that will turn the Mexicans in their guinea pigs into tariffs and attacks, so we must be "preparing all Mexicans against that media war."

For the actions of Donald Trump, "Racist hatred is going to be unleashed again", especially against the Mexicans.

(Video posted on YouTube on December 1, 2019 by Canaloficial MhoniVidente)

