World Trigger: Confirmed the release date of the second season

After having discovered the first details about the staff working on the second season of World Trigger, we report this tweet that allows us to know the day on which the unreleased episodes of the show.

As you can read from the message shared by the Twitter account @MangaMogura and which is present at the bottom of the news, the second season of World Trigger will make its debut on January 9, 2021 in Japanese TV channels. However, we do not yet know when they will be available on the Italian market, but we are sure that in the coming weeks we will have more information about it.

For those interested, remember that the first season of the anime is present in the Crunchyroll catalog, consisting of over 70 episodes, tells the story of Yuma Kuga, Osamu Mikuno, Chika Amatori, Yuichi Jin and Replica, their adventures are set in Mikado, a Japanese city that is attacked by Neighbors, invaders who managed to reach it through a portal. Suddenly, in defense of the city and its inhabitants, the members of the Border Defense Agency, engaged in the fight against the Neighbors, come to the rescue.

Meanwhile, the World Trigger manga has suffered several heats, due to the health problems that its author, the artist, suffers from. Daisuke Ashihara.