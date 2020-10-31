World Trigger: a new trailer of the second season has been released online

News about the new season of World Trigger is starting to appear more and more frequently on the web. This time to tease the fans we think a new trailer that projects us directly to the second season of the anime.

After all that there will be a second season of World Trigger is certain and after having also had the confirmations on the cast, the season two release date.

For those who have lost sight of the news, remember that the second season of World Trigger is scheduled for January 9, 2021 in Japan. So we just have to wait for the new year to see Yuma Kuga in action again together with the other users of “Triggers”. To cheer the wait, however, we can grant ourselves the vision of new trailer released on the web and which gives us a little taste of what the future of World Trigger will be.

Before leaving you to the video, for those who may have lost the first season of the anime, we recall that it is available on Crunchyroll and that it consists of over 70 episodes. As for the distribution in Italy of the second season, we have not yet had new news about the release date.

Without further ado, I leave you to watch the new trailer, enjoy it and let us know what you think