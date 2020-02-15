World of Warships: video on the best tactics of British Cruisers

Share it:

The latest World of Warships video describes the best tactics and strategies to be implemented in the use of the British Cruisers, the new units introduced with the 0.9.1 update of the free Wargaming.net simulator for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

The video proposed by the Belarusian developers focuses on strengths of this particular category of vessels and allows all WoW fans to find out in detail what actions to take in battle to get the better of their opponents.

With the 0.9.1 update, in fact, we have not only seen the addition of the new units of the Royal Navy but also, and above all, of one complete overhaul of old upgrades, which goes hand in hand with the removal of type and level restrictions for special upgrades that improve the efficiency of consumable items.

Scrolling through the scenes immortalized in the new video 101 of World of Warships we can thus become familiar with the British Cruisers Hawkins, Devonshire, Surrey, Albermarle, Drake and Goliath, with increasing levels ranging from fifth to tenth class. To those who follow us we also remind you that from February 26 to March 24 the fifteenth season of Ranked Battles: the World of Warships event will involve owners of level X ships. The challenges to be faced will be in 7 against 7 format against the background of the Arms Race mode.