World of Warships: the video of Update 0.9.1 shows the new British Cruisers

The developers of World of Warships illustrate all the news that characterize the update 0.9.1 of their free naval simulator for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

From 06:00 to 09:00 on the February 13, the servers will not be accessible due to the reset caused by the arrival of the 0.9.1 update. Once downloaded and installed the approx 2 GB of data from the new patch, fans of World of Warships will be able to access the second series of British Cruisers.

The new Royal Navy units introduced by the Wargaming.net team will be the Cruisers Hawkins, Devonshire, Surrey, Albermarle, Drake, Goliath, with increasing levels for Commanders from fifth to tenth class. With the launch of the next update we will then attend the beginning of the fifteenth season of Ranked Battles: the event will be held from February 26 to March 24 and will involve owners of level X ships in 7v7 challenges within the mode Arms race.

Among the other news of the latest update of World of Warships, we mention the modification of many old upgrades and theadding new ones which will help make their selection more interesting and varied. They will also be removed all type and level restrictions for those special upgrades that improve the efficiency of consumables. On these pages you will find a handy guide to the ship classes of World of Warships.