World of Warships: the new video shows the Black Sands Maritime Fortresses

The authors of Wargaming.net package a new World of Warships video that focuses on the Black Sands Maritime Fortresses, one of the defense lines prepared by the United Kingdom to face the Nazis' air raids during the Second World War.

Designed byengineer Guy Maunsell, on the maritime platforms of Black Sands and of the other strategic places chosen by the armed forces of Great Britain to defend themselves from the attacks to the bitter end of the Germans they fell 22 planes is 30 experimental rockets V1, even managing to sink a S-Boot motor torpedo in the most excited moments of the conflict.

The line of maritime fortresses placed on the estuary of the Thames and Mersey rivers has therefore inspired the authors of Wargaming.net in their constant work of improvement and optimization of the game system of World of Warships, guaranteeing the fans of the title an even wider range of solutions to choose from to break the rhythm of naval battles and surprise the enemy on duty.

Finally, to all fans of the strategic simulator of Wargaming.net we recommend going over all the news, the growth and evolution of World of Warships in a video.