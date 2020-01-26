World of Warships: the new video celebrates the Lunar New Year event

Share it:

The developers of Wargaming.net offer us a new video to celebrate the beginning of the Lunar New Year, the first ingame event of World of Warships since the launch of the 0.9.0 update on PC and console.

During this important event, fans of the strategic simulator of Wargaming.net will be able to get some new Premium ships and participate in special Combat Missions to unlock items of equipment, customizations and consumables for your Commander.

For the duration of the Lunar New Year event, World of Warships users will have access to gifts and festive discounts, such as those unlockable by winning battles with level ships between V and X to receive commemorative flags, 3 Pope Pope signals and 3 Juliet Charlie signals. Gods are also expected themed containers including large fireworks and other ingame objects to redeem by participating in the Cooperative, Operations or Random Battles modes.

It will also be possible to unlock thecruiser Wukong (class VIII) and la battleship Baije (class XI), two pan-Asian ships that owe their name to the characters of the Chinese classic novel "The Journey to the West", that is the Monkey King Sun Wukong and the Magician Zhu Baije. At the top of the news you will find the video that illustrates the news and activities of the Lunar New Year of World of Warships.