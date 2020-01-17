World of Warships: the new gameplay video describes the contents of update 0.9.0

Share it:

The strategic dimension of World of Warships continues to evolve: the new Wargaming.net Community Stream is dedicated to the additions and gameplay surprises of the 0.9.0 update on PC and console.

During the two hours of streaming organized on the Twitch channel of the Belarusian authors, the WoW team described the many changes made to the title thanks to the latest update that concerns fans of this ambitious naval simulator on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The video confirms the arrival of the Early Access version of the British Heavy Cruisers, showing them in action to remind us of the possibility of unlocking them through the packages and Tokens spent in the Armory after obtaining them by participating in the next Combat Missions.

Also on the occasion of the streaming event, the guys from Wargaming.net offered us some important advances on future free updates coming from here to the next few months, thanks to which we will witness a further growth of World of Warships that will pass, among the other things, also for the entry of naval units requested by the community such as i submarines. Before leaving to the gameplay video that stands out at the beginning of the article, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you will also find a comfortable guide to the classes of ships of World of Warships.