World of Warships: the naval fleet of Wargaming.net in a video gameplay

We sail into the sea with World of Warships, the ambitious naval simulator by Wargaming.net recently updated to version 0.9.0 and enriched with many new unpublished contents.

Thanks to Daniele D'Orefice and to two-hour streaming held on the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it, strategic enthusiasts in real time can discover all the ships and main units that characterize this project for PC and console.

The movie offers us an in-depth overview of the vessels that can be used by users, with a focus on the ships that were introduced with theupdate 0.9.0 like him British heavy cruisers, unlockable using the Tokens obtained by participating in the Combat Missions that characterize the new ingame phase that WoW is going through at the beginning of 2020.

The streaming that stands at the beginning of the article is then accompanied by the video overview on the news of the update 0.9.0 that the Belarusian developers have packed in recent days to open a window on the surprises that await us from here to the next few weeks, among which is impossible not to mention the introduction of units required by the World of Warships community such as i submarines. For all the news, specials and insights on this war simulator, we invite you to follow us through our card dedicated to World of Warships.