World of Warships: new video on the history and armaments of the Cruiser London

In the new in-depth video of World of Warships, Wargaming.net traces the history of the Cruiser London and illustrates the armaments that will be made available to the Commanders who will use it in the digital battles of the naval simulator.

In the video, the Belarusian developers tell the heroic deeds performed by the men of the British Royal Navy who served on London during the Second World War, participating in missions such as that of the Hunt for Bismark and the escort of Arctic convoys to the Soviet Union.

Over the years, London underwent multiple upgrades that significantly increased them anti-aircraft defenses, with profound interventions that made her an atypical cruiser among others of the same class. It is no coincidence, therefore, that in World of Warships London is a ship named with a powerful armament for its level (of class VI) and comes with a consumable Smoke generator, unusual for heavy cruisers (the County).

Among the key characteristics of the vessel, we mention the presence of eight 203mm cannons arranged in four towers, of two torpedo tubes and consumables Repair team, Hydrophonic Search and, in fact, Smoke Generator. In this regard, we invite you to deepen your knowledge of this and the other vessels of the British Royal Navy accessible after the update 0.9.1 with the video on the best tactics of the British Cruisers of World of Warships.