World of Warships Lunar New Year in the new Community Stream video

The latest Community Stream of Wargaming.net is dedicated to the gameplay innovations that accompany the event of the Lunar New Year of World of Warships, the naval simulator for PC and console recently arrived at version 0.9.0.

In the usual weekly appointment with their community of enthusiasts, the Belarusian authors rattle off all the innovations and content surprises that characterize the new ingame phase of WoW.

During this event, World of Warships Commanders can join digital celebrations for the Chinese New Year by participating in special Combat Missions and activities involving the acquisition of gifts and bonuses with which to enhance and customize your fleet.

The highlight of the Lunar New Year event is the introduction of two special Pan-Asian ships, the cruiser Class VIII wukong and the battleship Baije class IX: those who want to use them in battle can redeem additional objects by immersing themselves in the challenges offered by the modes Operations, Random Battles is Cooperative.

In closing article, we invite you to get to know the naval fleet of World of Warships in a video gameplay that illustrates the main skills and characteristics of each digital vessel of the free strategic of Wargaming.net.