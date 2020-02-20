World of Warships Legends: Free Starter Pack for PS Plus subscribers

Share it:

PlayStation Plus subscribers can download one for free Starter Pack (called Great Start) for World of Warships Legends, a bundle that includes numerous useful contents to start playing in the best way.

"Get started on World of Warships Legends! This package will allow you to start in fifth on your journey through the ship levels and will allow you to progress rapidly in the game."

World of Warships Legends Starter Pack

1 day of Premium account

10 Type 1 camouflages

30 common ship exp. Increases

30 common credit increments

30 common XP increases of the Captain

30 common increments Global Exp

30 common battle increments

37.000 XP of the Captain

This is an exclusive package for Plus subscribers, downloadable at no cost from the PlayStation Store and not available in any way for the other players, a bonus designed to start on the right foot to conquer the seas!

The Starter Pack of World of Warships Legends offers various increments, ten camouflages, 37,000 Captain's Experience Points and 24 hours of Premium account to try out all the features reserved for PRO users. The download will only be available for a limited, unspecified period, if you are interested, hurry before it is too late.