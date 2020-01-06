World of Warships: last days to get New Year's Gifts and Rewards

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The large and close-knit World of Warships community still has a few days to unlock the gifts and rewards offered by the New Year event. The authors of Wargaming.net therefore make a handy guide that offers fans the opportunity to organize themselves to get as many ingame bonuses.

As described on the official World of Warships website, owners of ships of level V or higher will receive gods Snowflakes with holiday bonuses for the duration of theupdate 0.8.11. In this way, the first battle won with a ship of this level you will get rewards depending on the degree of the vessel used.

Who owns the ships of level from V to VII who has one will receive from 400 to 750 Coal level VIII or IX ship will get 75 Steel and the lucky Commanders of level X ships will acquire a Santa Claus Gift container, with random prizes ranging from doubloons to technical EXP points, up to the release of a prestigious Premium Ship.

Among the special activities that will distinguish this ingame phase there will also be the New Year's directives: The new game event will invite users to complete 82 missions divided into 7 Directives, each of which guarantees rewards and prizes related to difficulty. At the bottom of the news you will find all the information on the ingame bonuses and gifts of the World of Warships New Year's Eve event, destined to end on Tuesday 7 January both on PC and on consoles and mobile systems. About WoW: Have you taken a look at the in-depth video on the legendary British aircraft carrier HMS Indomitable?