World of Warships: last days to get Double Recruitment Points

The authors of Wargaming.net remind us that the World of Warships New Year's Rewards are about to end: Double Recruitment Points will only be active until this weekend.

The ways to access this ingame bonus are quite simple: to get it, you just need to play the battles in Division together with the Navigation Companions. For each goal achieved during the battles, and for each new recruit recruited, bonuses up to 300 Recruitment Points.

The boost of points to be obtained until the evening of Sunday 12 January it speeds up the climb to the rewards to be earned through participation in additional activities that include, for example, the unlocking of Santa's Gift containers, both for one's Commander and his Companions. The rule of gods Double Recruitment Points it also applies to bonuses earned for victory, which in fact adds to the basic reward to further simplify the acquisition of the prizes of the WoW event at the beginning of 2020.

