World of Warships: images, videos and skills of the British aircraft carrier HMS Indomitable

The developers of Wargaming.net dedicate their latest fact sheet of the World of Warships units to the aircraft carrier HMS Indomitable, the most beautiful jewel of the British Royal Navy and one of the most devastating warships of their famous free-to-play multiplayer simulator for PC and console.

Launched in 1941, the Indomitable immediately entered service in the British Eastern Fleet located in the Indian Ocean, with one purpose: to slow down the advance of the Japanese imperial navy. Before carrying out this assignment, the most important aircraft carrier of the English navy provided air support to the invasion of Madagascar.

The digital representation of the Indomitable allows World of Warships users to take advantage of his armored bridge, from powerful anti-aircraft artillery and from his expanded hangar, three factors that make it one of the most versatile means of the entire catalog of ships of the free blockbuster of Wargaming.net.

The in-depth video (with related image gallery) describes in detail the functionality of the Indomitable and its aircraft, of the twin-engine aircraft squadrons De Havilland Sea Hornets divided into flight groups by four bombers and six attackers each.

The commanders of the main aircraft carrier of the British Navy can also count on a first-class anti-aircraft armament and a secondary battery characterized by well 16 dual-use cannons Mk II BD 113mm / 45, installed in 8 turrets on four separate platforms covering the sides of the ship both at the stern and at the bow. For all the information on Aircraft carrier HMS Indomitable and the contents of the Packages associated with this ship, at the bottom of the news you will find the link to the official World of Warships website.