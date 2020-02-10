World of Warships: history, characteristics and abilities of the Hood and Vanguard battleships

Share it:

After offering us a video on the February 2020 gameplay news of World of Warships, the developers of Wargaming.net focus on the latest naval units introduced in their free simulator to illustrate the history, skills and functionality of the British Battleships Hood and Vanguard .

The two new WoW Premium vessels are ships of different levels: the Battleship Hood it is in fact addressed to the Commanders of class VII, while the Vanguard it is intended for those who wish to go into battle by driving a ship class VIII.

Both units boast one good maneuverability, of the discrete anti-aircraft defenses and an armament composed of eight 381mm cannons. Built almost twenty years apart, the Hood and the Vanguard perfectly represent the Royal Navy of the respective historical periods, despite having been marked by diametrically opposite events: if the Hood was tragically destroyed during the Second World War, the Vanguard spent his service without ever knowing the horrors of the war.

On the pages of the official World of Warships website you will find a card that illustrates in detail the history, functionality and ingame features of the Battleships Hood and Vanguard. If you want to deepen your knowledge of this ambitious free-to-play simulator for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, we invite you to read our special on World of Warships with tactics and naval technologies in history.