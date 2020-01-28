World of Warships: here are the gameplay news coming with the update 0.9.1

Share it:

After dedicating the latest Community Stream to the World of Warships Lunar New Year event, the authors of Wargaming.net describe the main recreational and content news of the 0.9.1 update of their ambitious naval simulator.

Among the many surprises reserved for us by Belarusian developers, we mention the introduction of the second branch of the British heavy cruisers and thePremium English cruiser London, conferred with the completion of four Directives. With the new Royal Navy vessels, the Captain Andrew Cunningham, obtainable in the Armory in exchange for the new temporary thematic resource of the Royal Tokens.

Still in the list of interventions carried out by the European software house, with the new WoW update we will then witness the beginning of the new Season of Ranked Battles in which to fight with level X ships of all types, in 7 against 7 format in the renewed Arms Race mode.

As for gameplay and content, the next update aims to reformulate the enhancements and to enrich the experience of fans with some Career improvements which will also go through the launch of Northern waters, a new map designed for battles between level VIII, IX and X naval fleets in Epicenter and Supremacy modes.

All these news are being tested on the Public Test server for update 0.9.1, with access possible by following the instructions provided by the authors of Wargaming.net on the pages of the official World of Warships website and via the main game screen.