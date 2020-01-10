World of Warships: Community Stream video accompanies the new Combat Missions

Share it:

Through the pages of their official Twitch profile, the authors of Wargaming.net publish a World of Warships Community Stream video to confirm the launch of the new Combat Missions.

The new round of challenges related to the World of Warships New Year's Eve Gifts and Rewards event gives us the opportunity to get many ingame bonuses for the duration of theupdate 0.8.11 on PC and console.

As expected for all the Christmas holidays, this time too Weekly Combat Missions allow the unlocking of rewards based on the level of your vessel. Vessels from V to Vii will be able to acquire from 400 to 750 Coal units, while those who possess a VIII or IX ship can unlock 75 Steel units by completing the same activity chains. The lucky masters of level X ships will instead be entitled to a Santa Claus gift container, including digital doubloons, experience points, Coal units and even one Premium ship.

Before leaving you in the company of Wargaming.net streaming on Twitch, we remind those who follow us and all WoW fans who from here to Sunday 12 January It is possible to obtain Double Recruitment Points by playing the battles together with the Navigation Companions.