World of Warships: all the news of update 0.9.0 in a video overview

The Wargaming.net team describes all the news of the World of Warships update 0.9.0 in video, illustrating in detail the additions and surprises reserved for all fans of this strategic simulator.

Embellished by Dasha 's comment, the new WoW developer video confirms the arrival of the British heavy cruisers in Early Access, announced in recent days together with the video of the Australian destroyer Vampire.

The quartet of new vessels in Early Access offers all World of Warships Commanders the opportunity to sail the title's digital oceans together with the crew of cruisers Hawkins (class 5), Devonshire (class 6), Surrey (class 7) e Albemarle (class 8). Each ship can be unlocked through Armory random packs obtained with British Tokens.

With the arrival ofupdate 0.9.0 WoW's promotional initiative linked to Double Recruitment Points comes to an end: on the other hand, thanks to the new update we will witness the start of Season 8 of the Clan Battles and the introduction of various technical improvements which, as suggested by the video that summarizes all the new gameplay of 2019, will be the forerunner for the content and playful innovations that we will see throughout 2020 playing World of Warships on PC and console.