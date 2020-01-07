World of Warships 2020 begins with the January Variety Calendar

Share it:

Through the publication of the Variety Calendar of January 2020, the boys of Wargaming.net continue their nice promotional initiative linked to World of Warships and aimed at the community of their popular naval battle simulator.

There launching ceremony on the other hand, a ship is one of the most important events in the operational life of any vessel, especially if it is destined to swell the ranks of the navy of a peacetime superpower or a nation engaged in a large-scale conflict. It is no coincidence, therefore, if the developers of World of Warships dedicate the month of January of the 2020 Variety Calendar to Monaghan, an American destroyer that entered service exactly on January 9, 1935.

Among the other legends honored by Wargaming.net we find the Japanese destroyer Tachibana of 1912, the US battleship Missouri of '44, the British torpedo launcher Campbeltown from 1919 and the Russian cruiser Bogatyr from 1901.

The Variety Calendar of January 2020 can be downloaded for free from the pages of the official WoW website. To those who follow us, we remind you that from now until January 7th it is possible to get the New Year's Gifts and Rewards from World of Warships.