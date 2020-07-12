World of Warcraft Shadowlands will allow you to change sex for free

Share it:

World of Warcraftby its very nature, it offers a myriad of customization options. Some of these, however, have always been paid, such as the change of character's gender.

Currently, players wishing to change the gender of their virtual alter ego are called to an outlay of 15 dollars. Luckily, starting with World of Warcraft Shadowlands, a new expansion due out next fall, this tax will finally be removed. This was revealed by Executive Producer John Hight during a recent chat with Eurogamer: "As we added things to Shadowlands, we realized: 'Oh my God, the only way to change the genre in World of Warcraft is to use a paid service!'. We realized that does not convey the right message".

Eliminate this tax, in any case, it is more difficult than we imagine, and requires a major intervention in the game code that cannot be done immediately. "Unfortunately, we cannot fix this now, but our intention is to move this service to the Barber Shop so that it is no longer paid. This will be implemented in Shadowlands".

Before saying goodbye, remember that Shadowlands is preparing to enter the Beta phase. You are also all invited to read the report of our test of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands to keep you updated on all the gameplay news.