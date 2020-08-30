World of Warcraft Shadowlands: SSD is now one of the minimum requirements

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

These days, on the occasion of Gamescom 2020, Blizzard has revealed that Shadowlands, the new expansion of World of Warcraft, will be released on October 27th. Shortly thereafter, gamers also noticed major changes in system requirements.

The first thing that catches the eye is undoubtedly inclusion in the minimum requirements of the SSD, which requires at least 100 GB of free space. The importance of this very fast storage technology has grown considerably in recent years – just think that it will also be the basis of next generation consoles – but it has nevertheless generated amazement to see it among the indispensable requirements of a game that, despite receiving continuous updates to the engine, has been around for more than a decade.

Minimum requirements

Sistema operativo: Windows 7 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-3450 or AMD FX 8300

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 2 GB o AMD Radeon RX 560 2 GB o Intel UHD Graphics 630 (45W TDP)

Memory: 4GB RAM (8GB if you use an integrated card)

Storage: Solid State Drive (SSD) 100GB available space

Internet: Broadband

Input devices: Keyboard and mouse required. Other unsupported input devices.

Resolution: 1024 x 768 minimum

Recommended requirements

Sistema operativo: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or better

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 8 GB o AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 8 GB o superiore

Memoria: 8GB RAM

Storage: Solid State Drive (SSD) 100GB available space

Internet: Broadband

Input Peripherals: Multi button mouse with wheel

Resolution: 1024 x 768 minimum

Overclock3d.net pointed out that since the latest expansion, Battle for Azeroth, they are the minimum requirements of the video card have also grown (da una GTX 560 2GB a una GTX 760 2GB) and processor (from an i5-760 to an i5-3450).