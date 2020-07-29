World of Warcraft Shadowlands on Xbox Series X? Blizzard's denial arrives – Updated

Share it:

The rating of the Xbox Series X version of World of Warcraft Shadowlands, the next expansion of the blockbuster MMORPG of Blizzard Entertainment arriving in the coming months on PC, appeared on the website of the Brazilian government agency responsible for video game classification.

Despite the prompt modification of the Shadowlands card with the removal of the indication of one future release on Xbox Series X by the curators of the Brazilian portal, the news quickly went around the world and was taken up by portals that, like Gematsu, took a snapshot of the site before this corrective.

At the time of writing, the representatives of Blizzard have not yet provided any clarifications in this regard, therefore we do not know if it was an error made by the managers of the Brazilian government agency or if, on the contrary, it represents a first, important anticipation dell 'WoW Shadowlands announcement for the future flagship console of Microsoft.

Waiting to receive feedback from those directly involved, we refer you to this interesting in-depth analysis by Giovanni Calgaro on what to expect from World of Warcraft Shadowlands, whose landing on PC is indicatively expected for theautumn of 2020 on PC.

Update – Blizzard has confirmed to TrueAchievements that World of Warcraft is not arriving on the Xbox Series X and the Brazilian rating board has made a mistake in updating its database. The company reiterates that have no plans to bring WoW to console.