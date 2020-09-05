World of Warcraft Shadowlands: now there is also the HDD among the minimum requirements, but …

Share it:

Last week, Blizzard Entertainment’s decision of an SSD among the minimum requirements of World of Warcraft Shadowlands, the new expansion of the long-lived MMORPG, due out on October 27th, amazed all players.

These ultra-high-speed storage disks have acquired considerable relevance in recent years – to the point that they will also be the basis of PS5 and Xbox Series X – but see them as prerequisites for a game that, despite all its graphical updates, has been around for quite some time , took all gamers by surprise.

The debate that has been unleashed on the net has induced Blizzard Entertainment to partially retrace its steps and to update once again the minimum system requirements of Shadowlands. How can you find out for yourself by heading to the shop page now next to the SSD appears the classic HDD, again with at least 100 GB of free space. However, there is a very important caveat: “Depending on the performance of the Hard Disk, HDD gaming experience could be worse“. In short, clear pacts long friendship: despite the opening to traditional disks, the Irvine house has clearly specified that with a HDD the experience with Shadowlands may not be up to par.