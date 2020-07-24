World of Warcraft: Queen Azshara comes to life with Daniela Loveiras cosplay

Share it:

At the dawn of time on Azeroth there was nothing. Then came the Ancient Gods and their corruption, followed by the destruction of their empire by the Titans. After this process, other life forms we know in World of Warcraft began to spread, including the elven empire led by Queen Azshara.

Beautiful and powerful, Azshara she had access to one of the most powerful sources of energy in the world of Warcraft, but in the end everything collapsed forcing her to dwell for centuries in the sea depths and to get in touch with N'Zoth, event from which the birth of the Naga arose. Recently, Azshara has returned to the Battle for Azeroth expansion with a very strong role.

But a cosplayer decided to remember her in her elven form by dedicating her a cosplay. Daniela Loveiras dressed as the queen of the Eternal Palace, reminding her of how she was at the height of her beauty. In the post below from the Instagram page there are two photos that show us this Azshara cosplay. Hair and white clothes stand out between purple and lilac that spring from its tremendous power. In fact, in addition to simply dressing up as Azshara, the cosplayer has decided to add different graphic effects that make it more terrifying and destructive. What do you think of this World of Warcraft themed cosplay?