World of Warcraft: Offer 100% Coronavirus experience bonus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you are already a regular player of World of warcraftYou probably don't need an additional reason to continue your game. However, if you had it parked these days, we may come up with an important reason for you to pick it up again. We are talking about the fact that Blizzard has announced an experience bonus for the next few days.

More specifically, from today until April 20, 2020, all Battle for Azeroth players (this also includes Legion and Starter Edition players) will get an experience benefit called Winds of Wisdom that will increase the gaining experience.

As if that were not enough, Blizzard has also announced (through its official blog) that players will be able to take advantage of this experience increase while using their favorite relics. In other words, that in a jiffy we can see the faces with the ancient god N'Zoth and his minions in Ny'alotha, City of Awakening.

In any case, remember that World of Warcraft is available worldwide right now. However, since 2018 Blizzard has changed its business model. That is, it is currently just a subscription, without the need to buy a base game and its expansions. Players with an active subscription are now automatically upgraded to World of Warcraft Legion. Which is basically what you need to take advantage of this promotion.

This is what Blizzard has said about the subscription: "Starting today, new players can access all of World of Warcraft content until the Legion expansion, simply by subscribing – there's no need to buy the original World of Warcraft base game anymore.

Speaking of confinement and staying home, remember that there are many games that are free at the moment due to the coronavirus. Some are forever, like these 27 games from GOG.com or a pair of Tomb Raider; others are temporary promotions, such as SEGA and Football Manager 2020.