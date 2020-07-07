World of Warcraft: Blizzard wants to combine less populated servers with more crowded ones

Share it:

When you think of MMORPG par excellence, you cannot help but think of the legendary World of Warcraft, the great work of Blizzard that continues – after 16 years – to entertain and entertain millions of players. The software house has confirmed its plans to combine its less populated servers with the more crowded ones

The decision to "link low-population realms to other existing realms"reads an official blog post, will offer players more fun opportunities without having to spend any more money on server transfers. "World of Warcraft is best when you have a community of other players around you", writes the community manager, Kaivax

Several years have passed since the last time Blizzard developers connected the servers. Specifically, they will be connect the low-player realms to other existing realms in the next two to three months "until each realm has connected with a low number of people together with a substantially larger population of players".

These changes will occur during scheduled maintenance sessions, so players should not be further disturbed by these "mergers". Once maintenance is complete, players, upon joining Battle for Azeroth, will find that they will be part of a larger community of connected realms.