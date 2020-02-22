World of Horror: the disturbing RPG is available on PC, free with Xbox Game Pass

Share it:

The authors of Panstasz and the producers of Ysbryd Games launch the disturbing GDR World of Horror on PC and make it available for free with the Xbox Game Pass, without any notice from Microsoft's social channels.

As we can guess by scrolling through the images and scenes of the World of Horror launch video, the title draws deep inspiration from the literary works of the nightmare master H. P. Lovecraft and from the horror manga comics of Junji Ito.

The gaming experience promised us by World of Horror refers to the textual RPGs "with 1D graphics" of the second half of the 80s, a genre that, especially if declined in horror and thrilling salsa, has given rise to series like that of Zombies , then filmed and readapted on Wii U with the adventure of the same name.

Panstasz's latest digital effort projects us into one disturbing dimension populated by deformed creatures, hellish abominations and ghosts of all sorts: to face this host of monsters we will be able to use a turn-based role system based on the use of "event cards", each of which can modify the course of history and produce direct and tangible effects on the mind and body of our alter-ego. World of Horror is available from February 20 exclusively on PC in Early Access version and can be downloaded and used "for free" by subscribers to Xbox Game Pass on Windows 10.