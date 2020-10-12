World Beyond, will there be only one survivor at the end of the series?

The end of the human species seems to be a fundamental theme for World Beyond, which it may have already set the stage for a dramatic finale looking forward to rejoining The Walking Dead films focusing on Rick Grimes.

To have caught the attention of fans is the use of a particular term by the protagonists: “Endgling”. The group formed by Hope, Iris, Silas and Elton has decided to call themselves this after the explanation of the latter regarding the terrible period they are experiencing: “We will end up like the dinosaurs. I’m lucky to be aware of this, to know that I have to make my life count. That’s all I do. That’s really all any of us can do. We are the last ones (Endlings) “.

The English term means “the last surviving living thing of its kind or its subspecies, whose death consequently leads to the extinction of the aforementioned species or subspecies “.

Elton points out that in reality theirs is the last generation to have the privilege of living on the planet before extinction and before the last living being has disappeared. It is interesting to know that the original title of the spin-off it should have been right The Walking Dead: Endglings, so it is likely to have a very important meaning in the rest of the series as well.

From here it could be assumed that during the episodes we will see one slow “extinction” of the main characters, up to the final with only one last survivor, the endling of the group. Obviously it is too early to say and we will find out if the theory will prove well founded only with the second and final season of World Beyond.