The universe of The walking dead It continues to expand more and more. With the tenth season about to return from his break midseason and an eleventh confirmed, in between we will have the presentation of second spin-off of the series. Titled ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’, it will present a new world, that of the first generation who has already been born in the post-apocalyptic world. However, it seems that this story has been thought of as temporary rather than a long-term future project.

While the first spin-off, ‘Fear the Walking Dead’, Began its journey in parallel to the mother series and has already five seasons in broadcast, with a sixth confirmed despite not receiving the best reviews from the fandom, this new series that will be released in April It is not here to stay. Those responsible have claimed that ‘World Beyond’ will only have two seasons. This was revealed by the president of AMC, Sarah Barnett, on the winter tour of the TCA. As TVLine collects: “World beyond it is a closed series of two seasons that will tell a very specific and unique story ”. The reason? “What we are doing now is to experience (…) Scott Gimple, the head of content for this universe, and his team are planning other experiments in this space, including specials, short-form digital series and other formal innovations. ”

Although it is an experiment what we can consider is that it also serves, in some way, to connect the television world of televis Walking Dead ’with the films that will star Rick Grimes At the end of the day, its plot has already advanced us that the teenage protagonists of this new series will leave their safe community to know the real outside world and in such an adventure they will at some time relate to the organization CRM. Yes, the one whose logo is three interconnected rings and that we have seen both in ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ and in the helicopter that took Grimes to a certain death. In the trailer that has already left us the new spin-off we have been able to verify how that organization is present directed by the character that it embodies Julia Ormond.