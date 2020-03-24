World Beyond ’will not arrive this April

Share it:

Supposedly it was next April 12th when AMC was going to release its second spin-off of the 'Walking Dead' universe, coinciding with the end of the tenth season from the mother series; however, the studio has decided to postpone the arrival of the series, as has happened with so many other premieres, due to the crisis in COVID-19 which is already present in more than 100 countries. Unfortunately, a new date has not been announced.

The reason for this indefinite delay is because, as stated Deadline, the post production of 'World Beyond' as the team of Scott M. Gimple It has been sent home, as is logical to try to stop this health crisis, and until the quarantine is completed, they will not go back to work. Something that drops the Tweet that the news has been made public, and that gives some hope, is that the premiere is expected to arrive before the end of 2020. But of course, for now, it is time to wait (and stay at home).

This new series will explore a new strand of the post-apocalyptic universe: the young boys. As its official synopsis reads, 'World Beyond' will kick off 10 years later of the zombie apocalypse and will focus "in the first generation that has grown up during the apocalypse as we know it. Some will become heroes. Others will become villains. In the end, everyone will change forever. " We are not very clear about heroes and villains. But we do know that it will have a connection with the films that the studio prepares about Rick Grimes. We will continue to report.