World Beyond, the cast talks about their experience with the series

While we await the first episode of the second spin-off made by AMC, we report the latest trailer dedicated to The Walking Dead: World Beyond, also in an interview the cast of the series talked about his experience with the world of Robert Kirkman.

CBR reporters interviewed some of the actors we will see during the episodes of the second spin off: they are Nico Tortorella, Nicolas Cantu, Aliyah Royale and Hal Cumpston. The former claims to be a huge fan of the series, especially the first five seasons, enough to participate in an audition for Fear The Walking Dead, which unfortunately did not go well.

Hal Cumpston, who plays Silas, said he only saw the first two seasons after he got the part, but was very interested in the world that AMC brought to the stage. Aliyah Royal on the other hand is a great fan, also thanks to the brothers who have seen all available episodes di The Walking Dead.

Nicolas Cantu is a fan of zombie-centric works, so much so that he started reading Robert Kirkman comics and playing video games produced by Telltale Games set in the world of the series. Recall that the new spin-off will make its debut on next 4th October, in the meantime we point out these new images of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.