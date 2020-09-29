World Beyond, showrunner promises “answers on where Rick Grimes is”

Since Rick Grimes left the scene, aboard a helicopter in the ninth season of The Walking Dead, fans of the series are eager to know the fate of the character played by Andrew Lincoln. The expected spin-off films will certainly clear up any doubts, but something more could already be discovered in the new series World Beyond.

The showrunner revealed Matt Negrete during a recent exclusive interview with Digital Spy. “I can’t really anticipate whether it will or not” Negrete explained. “But I can say that you will get some answers as to where it could potentially have been taken Rick. I think we will also have some answers on the why it was brought there.”

All that remains is to wait The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which will arrive in October on Amazon Prime Video and which will only last two seasons. The showrunner, however, wanted to add another anticipation, also in this case without getting too unbalanced.

“But more importantly, it’s really about explore this world which will open and adapt, in a very important way, to a certain mythology that has been set since theinitial episode di The Walking Dead.”

What did he mean? What to expect from the new spin-off series ofTWD universe? Pending the arrival of the series, we refer to our first impressions of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.