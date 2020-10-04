World Beyond, Nico Tortorella on Felix’s sexuality and mission

World Beyond will only last two seasons, but that does not mean that we will not be able to get attached to the new characters: among them there will also be Felix Carlucci, a sort of father figure for the leading girls.

The actor who plays him, Nico Tortorella, shared some details about her role in an interview for TV Insider: “Felix has seen some things of the world outside the walls, but he too is spending the post-apocalypse in shelter. Before the world ended, Felix lived on the street, after being kicked out of the house because he’s gay. “

He’s not the first homosexual character in the series, but this trait played a big role for the actor, who calls himself gender fluid. He decided to take the job only after talking to creator Scott Gimple: “Scott told me something that immediately caught my attention: ‘The only opposition that exists after the apocalypse is that between the dead and the living’, and that made something resonate within me. I wanted to live in that world, I wanted to know what he felt like. “

Tortorella, after saying he was happy with the opportunity to work in an inclusive environment towards diversity, then explained that his character will enter “in dad mode “, considering that “he has the best training and he takes care of the situation and knows what needs to be done to keep everyone safe. His first goal is to protect the girls, protect the family you have chosen “.

Hope e Iris they will be his half-sisters, as Felix was adopted by the girls’ father, who went on a mission to New York on behalf of CRM (the military organization behind Rick’s rescue). During the episodes Felix will realize that the two are entitled to their independence, but to find out more we will have to wait for the new episodes. In the meantime we recommend our preview of World Beyond!