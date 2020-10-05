World Beyond, here are the first clues on the fate of Rick Grimes

The new spin-off series The Walking Dead: World Beyond, by admission of the same showrunner Matt Negrete, he should let the public know some news about the fate of Rick Grimes, and in the first episode some clues seem to appear. As we know, Andrew Lincoln’s character disappeared aboard a helicopter.

The aircraft, in the episode in question (season 9 of The Walking Dead), had the CRM insignia, Civic Republic Military. Commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond), this force is part of the so-called Three Ring Network, an alliance between major post-apocalyptic civilizations, including the Omaha campus colony on which it is centered. World Beyond. Apparently, CRM is developing a cure for the zombie plague under the guidance of biochemist and geneticist Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt).

In the first episode of the new series, which will only last two seasons, Bennett’s daughters Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope (Alexa Mansour) are among the 9,671 survivors within the Campus Colony in Omaha, Nebraska. If the former is confident that the distant father is working on a solution, the latter is suspicious of Civic Republic: “We don’t know where they are, or what they do.”

Kublek, in fact, arrives by helicopter to the campus representing the Republic and does not reveal any useful information. The girls lash out at her: “You don’t allow anyone to communicate, you don’t tell anyone where you are and where is our father.”

At this point Kublek gives the girls one map in code, showing Bennett’s position: the scientist teaches in a Civic Republic facility in New York state.

At this point, it seems likely that too Rick Grimes it is impossible to move from the Civic Republic and communicate with the outside world. After all, as he explained Call Gurira in an interview, “Rick could stay so long away from those who only love against his will.”