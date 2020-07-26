World Beyond, from Comic-Con come trailer and release date!

Share it:

The life of The Walking Dead fans is made of waiting in this period like never before: to that for the new episodes of the tenth season postponed due to the coronavirus is added that for the debut of the highly anticipated spin-off The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

The show announced a few months ago still remains a fairly mysterious object, but the new trailer presented a few hours ago at Comic-Con finally allows us to take a deeper look at what we will see in these new episodes set in the world created by Robert Kirkman.

As many will know, The Walking Dead: World Beyond will stand out for a different approach compared to that of the mother series and Fear The Walking Dead: in this case, in fact, the protagonists will be boys born in the middle of the zombie apocalypse.

The new show will debut on 4 October on AMC and will jump to the foot of the fall of the world that we all know, therefore, and will project us directly to the reconstruction of a new company who will have to live with the zombies and of which, obviously, the protagonists of the series will be an integral part. According to the same Robert Kirkmanmeanwhile, that of The Walking Dead: World Beyond will be a completely new world; in the previous trailer of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, however, there was also talk of Rick's kidnapping.