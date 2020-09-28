World Beyond, Alexa Mansour tells how she landed the role

Apparently, the audition stage for The Walking Dead: World Beyond it was particularly exhausting for one of the stars of the series, Alexa Mansour, but it was worth all the effort. Here’s what the actress told DigitalSpy.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond the new spin-off of The Walking Dead, will debut on October 4 in the United States. In the meantime, however, one of its protagonists, Alexa Mansour, revealed the background behind his (s) audition (s) for the AMC show (s).

Yes, why Alexa didn’t just audition for The walking Dead: World Beyond.

“Whenever I auditioned for the original show, there was always something that seemed to go wrong. And they said to me, you were great, but unfortunately you are not suitable for the role“made his debut”But then they called me for a still untitled The Walking Dead project, and that was after three years of auditioning for the other shows. I did a first reading, and I liked how unconventional, funny and a little bit rebellious the character was. I immediately felt connected to her [Hope]. I also think I worked a lot harder on this audition, right from the start. But I felt I could make the character my own, and that he had a good growth arc ahead of him“.

My he casting process it was certainly not easy.

“It was exhausting. I had my first audition in April. Then after two months, in June, I get a call from my manager ‘Scott Gimple, Matt Negrete a and Jordan Vogt-Roberts, the director of the pilot, would like to meet you’. […] I auditioned, and it went well. Scott, Matt, Jordan and I hit it off right away, and the audition went great” and keeps going “Then I did an audition with other actors (performers of other characters), to see if there was chemistry. I went and usually after this part you either get the role or not“.

Then you’d think she made it, that Alexa got the part. Well, not really …

“I get a call from Scott and Matt, who say, ‘Look, they love you at AMC, but they’re not sure if you’re edgy enough. We need another audition. ‘ So the next day I go, and we are at four auditions by now. New scenes, new material to learn. And it was basically a two hour audition with me crying. They were really sad scenes. To which I thought ‘If AMC doesn’t think me edgy enough after this, I really don’t know what to do anymore. Maybe I’m going to rob a bank?“.

Luckily, confirmation finally arrived: “The next day they called me and told me I had gotten the role. It was really worth it!“.

And if you want to take a look at Alexa Mansour in the role of Hope, here you will find the official images of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, while at this link you will find the trailer for the AMC series.