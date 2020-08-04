World Beyond, a character seeks a cure for zombies

Share it:

We are always discovering new information on the world of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, now we report this news that allows us to know the goal of one of the most important characters of the new spin-off series of the work of Robert Kirkman.

We are talking about Leo Bennett, a doctor played by Joe Holt, whose knowledge in biochemistry and genetics make him a fundamental resource for CRM leadership. The actor participated in the new edition of Comic Con, answering fan questions and thus describing his character: "He is a brilliant person, that's why they chose me to play him! He tries to share everything he has discovered about the virus and in particular how to stop this epidemic, which is why it is often found in other communities, to help them with their research.".

His character, however, will often lead him to collide with the CRM leader, Elizabeth Kublek, a very different character from Leo, as Joe Holt admits: "He is one of the most important figures in this new community, which will be a very authoritarian place. I think he's a very pragmatic character, but this in the world of The Walking Dead often means being dangerously close to being a sociopathic person". We are sure that all fans are waiting to find out what was the origin of the virus that changed the forever world of Rick Grimes and the others, in the meantime we leave you with the trailer for The Walking Dead: World Beyond.