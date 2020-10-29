World Animation Day: from Ghibli movies to Evangelion, the best Netflix anime

Since the arrival of Netflix in Italy, the interest of the American giant to turn its attention to oriental productions, with an eye to Japanese animation, has been increasingly evident. And that’s why, in honor of the world day of animation, we suggest some titles to recover.

After the greedy announcement of an anime transposition of Assassin’s Creed yesterday and numerous other television series in the pipeline, including one a spin-off at Jojo, we want to take the opportunity to celebrate this day by suggesting some titles to be recovered within the schedule of the on-demand streaming distributor:

One of Studio Ghibli’s greatest masterpieces could not open a review of this mold, The Enchanted City of Hayao Miyazaki . The story tells the adventures of Chihiro, a ten-year-old girl who suddenly enters an enchanted city inhabited by incredible spirits;

Carole and Tuesday : The latest venture of Shinichiro Watanabe , director of Cowboy Bebop, is set on Mars, in a very distant future in which two girls, coming from two diametrically opposed worlds, come together thanks to the power of music.

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure : Hirohiko Araki's masterpiece also lands on Netflix. An unmissable title for any anime lover;

: Hirohiko Araki’s masterpiece also lands on Netflix. An unmissable title for any anime lover; The Form of the Voice : Arrived in Italy at the cinema thanks to Dynit, the splendid feature film signed Kyoto Animation arrives on Netflix. The story sees as the protagonist Shoko Nishimiya, a deaf girl and victim of bullying by her peer, who is in turn the victim of other companions;

How will you celebrate World Animation Day? Are you planning to check out some animated series? Let us know with a comment below.