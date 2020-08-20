Works will resume in the fall, will Jason Bateman still be the director?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The announcement of the conclusion of Ozark with the fourth season surprised the many fans of the Netlfix series, eager to know the end of the events of the Byrde family. Meantime Jason Bateman spoke about the new directives to record the show during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The actor and director of the series responded to Indiewire's questions, revealing the start date of the work on the episodes of the fourth season and the way in which the return on the Ozark set: "We will start on November 9th, it seems that everything is going the right way, we are very trusting in the protocols and guidelines that we will put in place. We have hired several consultants and are learning a lot from other productions".

Despite this Jason Bateman said he expected the worst and therefore decided to avoid direct the first two episodes of the show, as he used to do in previous seasons: "Like the other times, I should have directed the first two episodes, but when we started reading the guidelines and all the complications caused by COVID, the producer in me quickly realized that it would be irresponsible to have an actor cross the perimeter of. security to direct two episodes. Because if one of the actors gets sick we have to stop everything for a few weeks. On the other hand, if one of the crew gets sick we can hire another, but I will make sure that he will continue to receive the salaryWhile we wait, we leave you with our review of the third season of Ozark.