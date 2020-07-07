Working seconds and making a million bucks: Floyd Mayweather's new business

Share it:

Before his retirement, Mayweather was the athlete with the highest income on the planet (Reuters)

Floyd Mayweather it is a money making machine. The man who retired from boxing with the world champion belt knew how to be the athlete with the highest income on the planet and now, far from the activity, he continues to add business to add zeros to his bank account.

The latest news is that the 43-year-old American joined the platform Cameo than allows any user to request dedicated videos of athletes and celebrities. For example, whoever wants to give someone a message from their idol, simply choose it from the catalog, write the right words and in a week they will receive the file of this personality greeting the honored.

Obviously, the rates vary according to the selected celebrity. Some make recordings for $ 5 or $ 10, while others raise their price to hundreds of dollars, as is the case with Mayweather. Whoever selects the former boxer must pay $ 999 and within 7 days will receive the video. The website clarifies that it is vital to write the name of the entertainer and the reason (graduation, birthday, marriage, etc.).

Floyd Mayweather's profile

“With my partners at Stardam Images and Cameo, you can have me personalize the messages. I am the most expensive celebrity in Cameo and the first celebrity to market with Stardam Images. There is only one thing left to do. You know what to do … "says Mayweather in the video in which he advertises his services.

According to the TMZ site, the objective of Money is to be the first athlete to get a million dollars thanks to this system. An excellent business. Clips Cameo do not exceed one minute, so Mayweather will only have to record a few seconds a simple message and wait for the money to arrive in his account.

In his profile on the site, the man who retired with a record of 50 wins in the same number of submissions has five stars (the best possible rating) thanks to the score given by his first and only client, who in the comments wrote “Thank you !!!! ”.

Thousands of celebrities are available

Mayweather is not the only star in this business. On the web you can find musicians, comedians, actors, singers, reality celebrities and more than 8,100 athletes and ex-athletes. Among them is, for example, Mike Tyson, who charges $ 500 for his services. The former boxer has recorded multiple messages and is rated 4.9 stars in addition to 32 thank you messages.

Among the most prominent stars are also former footballers Michael Salgado (USD100), Michael Essien (USD 100), Roberto Carlos ($ 200), former NBA figures like Isaiah Thomas (USD 245), Gary Paton (USD 625) and Dennis Rodman (USD 750), among others.

