work resumes, we return to the set for all the series

At AMC we are preparing to return to the sets: specifically, they are the first series of theuniverse of The Walking Dead having to mark the date on the calendar for the start of filming.

After a devastating year for cinema and TV series, which due to the pandemic have undergone continuous stops and postponements, some productions are preparing to restart, while others have already done so.

For the AMC network, they will be The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead to open the dances, respectively with the tenth and sixth seasons.

The first to restart in chronological order will be the spin-off, which should return to the Texan set (Austin) in late August.

The Walking Deadinstead, it will take a little longer, resuming work in October.

As announced during the Comic-Con @ Home panel, the tenth season of The Walking Dead will have 6 additional episodes that will be aired in the early months of 2021, thus postponing the eleventh season debut to the autumn season.

The sixth season of Fear The Walking DeadMeanwhile, it will be broadcast starting from this October, while the first season of the second spin-off of The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which will debut on October 4 also on AMC is ready (at this link you can find the first trailer from The Walking Dead: World Beyond).