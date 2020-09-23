work on the Marvel series has started again, announces Gugu Mbatha-Raw

With Falcon and the Winter Soldier restarting it was only a matter of time before they leaked news on Loki’s workmanship, and after a photo taken from the Marvel set, it is the same actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw to miss the announcement.

“I was in the middle of shooting when the pandemic broke out, so there was a big hiatus. obviously I swore not to reveal anything about Loki, but it’s wonderful to be back. They are all trying to take every possible security measure under the circumstances, and that’s a great thing. I’m excited, it’s really fun and I can’t wait for the series to come out “, he stated during an interview for Forbes.

We do not know what role the actress will play, who said she was thrilled to be able to work with Tom Hiddleston, but admitted to having thrown headlong into the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he got the role: “I’ve already seen all the movies. I activated Disney + when I got the part, so I did a lot of binge watching during that time. “

Sadly, most Disney and Marvel productions have suffered major delays due to the pandemic, but the fact that the engines are back in operation is already good news. Given that Falcon an the Winter Soldier will arrive in 2021, it is likely that Loki it will not be much delayed compared to expected release period, spring 2021.