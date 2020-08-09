Work It, the review of the Netflix musical comedy

Share it:

The young and intelligent Quinn Ackerman works as a lighting technique for a popular dance crew, winner of five consecutive editions of the annual school tournament. During a rehearsal session a few weeks before the highlight, Quinn makes a mistake and comes fired on the spot by the arrogant team leader.

The protagonist now has only one way to be admitted to the school she has always desired: with a half lie she convinces the principal to accept her enrollment, finding herself forced to learn in a very short space of time the techniques to become a perfect dancer.

The girl, helped by an ex-colleague much more experienced and experienced than her, begins the recruitment phase to form a competitive team with which to take part in the upcoming competition.

Dance that passes you

Only a few weeks ago we told you about Feel the Beat (2020), a comedy with a musical background exclusively in the Netflix catalog, and now here we are in front of another original title that delves into the same, overused, vein.

Even with two substantially different plots, the theme of redemption and revenge is a constant that binds the films and which makes them very similar to many other themed productions.

Work It recovers the omnipresent talent show craze with yet another competition that sees dance teams challenge each other, each with its own peculiarities, within a plot that traces the usual cauldron of betrayal, jealousy, reconciliation in a light and disenchanted key, winking at that adolescent audience which remains the actual target of reference of the operation.

Naivety and sympathy

The classic love story in the background, fortunately without excessive rhetoric, and some pleasant comical gasp manage to keep up the hour and a half of viewing, otherwise too thin to offer a fresh and new look to a genre that is not at all easy to renew.

The dance choreographies, which are mainly based on freestyle, are mainly addressed to an audience of enthusiasts and the occasional spectator will hardly notice differences between one performance and another, a sign of a partial lack of variety.

If the characters possess, albeit with some exceptions, the right amount of sympathy e protagonist Sabrina Carpenter is pleasantly explosive in acting, the writing of gags and dialogues leaves the time it finds.

Fortunately, some of the curtains hit the mark, complete with an unexpected jolt of black humor, and the waiting for the credits is felt less than expected, confining Work It in the limbo of those titles without infamy and without praise dedicated exclusively to fans of the genre.