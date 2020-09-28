work begins on the Netflix series, Neil Gaiman announces it

After discovering a few more details about the setting of Sandman, fans of the character created by Neil Gaiman they will be happy to know that filming will soon begin on the first season of the Netflix-produced series.

To give the news was the author himself, through a message shared on his Twitter page and that you can find at the bottom of the news. Here is his comment: “It’s starting to get real. Filming will start in three weeks, lockdown permitting“To accompany his tweet we also find the photo of what appears to be the first page of the script, in which we can read that the scene will be set in “space between universes”. The Coronavirus pandemic has forced producers to postpone the filming of the first season, initially scheduled to start in May, but which the closure of all film sets in the world has led to postpone until today.

As you know, compared to the comics, the series will be set in the present day, but according to what the author has declared, in the course of history we will find all the historical characters known in the pages of the work. All that remains is to wait for the first official information regarding the casting of the series, in the meantime we leave you with this news that talks about the possible directors of Sandman.